Mobile phones seized in police drug raid in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Mobile phones were among the items confiscated by police officers during an early morning swoop at a Bridgnorth address.

Police at Bridgnorth address

West Mercia Police has been carrying out a series of raids aimed at targeting dealers operating in Shropshire.

Officers armed with a warrant visited a property on Friday.

Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhod Policing Team posted on Twitter: "Ongoing drug investigations led to a further warrant being executed at 6am this morning in Bridgnorth."

On Wednesday officers made three drug related arrests following a raid at an address in the north of the county where drugs and cash were seized.

Seized handsets and blade
