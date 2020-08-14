Mobile phones seized in police drug raid in Shropshire

West Mercia Police has been carrying out a series of raids aimed at targeting dealers operating in Shropshire.

Officers armed with a warrant visited a property on Friday.

Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhod Policing Team posted on Twitter: "Ongoing drug investigations led to a further warrant being executed at 6am this morning in Bridgnorth."

On Wednesday officers made three drug related arrests following a raid at an address in the north of the county where drugs and cash were seized.