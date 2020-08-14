Advertising
Mobile phones seized in police drug raid in Shropshire
Mobile phones were among the items confiscated by police officers during an early morning swoop at a Bridgnorth address.
West Mercia Police has been carrying out a series of raids aimed at targeting dealers operating in Shropshire.
Officers armed with a warrant visited a property on Friday.
Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhod Policing Team posted on Twitter: "Ongoing drug investigations led to a further warrant being executed at 6am this morning in Bridgnorth."
On Wednesday officers made three drug related arrests following a raid at an address in the north of the county where drugs and cash were seized.
