Warning to teens using fake IDs to buy alcohol and tobacco in Bridgnorth

Officers in the town have received numerous reports of fake driving licences being used as proof of age when buying from shops in the area.

Reports have also been received further afield.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Police working from Bridgnorth Police Station have had reports of young people using fake driving licences in the town and beyond. They have been used to provide proof of age when buying alcohol or tobacco.

"This is an offence and you should be aware of the following taken from the DVLA website: The consequences of using a fake driving licence can be very severe. At the most, you can face a £5,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison. It can also impact any establishments you use the licence at, as they can get a fine of up to £5,000 or may have to voluntarily close for up to 48 hours.

"If a particular venue is found to have been serving children at least twice within a period of 3 months, they can get a fine of up to £10,000 and have their licence suspended for up to 3 months. As well as this, they may find that the licensing authority makes the decision to review their alcohol licence."