Locked up: Teen sold crack cocaine and heroin in Shrewsbury town centre

Louis Pierre, 19, blamed debts for him falling into the hands of a man who then supplied him with illegal drugs to sell in order to repay the money he owed.

He was spotted with a queue of customers by plain clothed police officers in the Castle Foregate area of Shrewsbury town centre on May 21.

Mr Jonathan Dickinson, prosecuting, said the defendant, fled on foot when he realised that he had been seen and threw away the drugs. But following a pursuit the officers caught him and were able to recover the 27 wraps of heroin, 36 wraps of cocaine, £260 and two mobile phones.

After his arrest a search of his home, in Whitemere Road, Mount Pleasant, uncovered even more wraps and the total confiscated was worth an estimated street value of £4,260 plus £1,025 more cash and a dealers' list of contacts.

"He told the police he had been dealing for about a month," said Mr Dickinson at the Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing.

"He has lost his job and resorted to borrowing £1,000 from a gent known as 'M1' from Birmingham who he needed to repay.

"He was supplied with 600 wraps each time."

Pierre pleaded guilty to offences of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply on May 21; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; and being concerned in the supply of diamorphine between April 20 and May 21.

'Remorse'

He had previous convictions including for theft and assault in 2017.

Mr Adrian Roberts, mitigating, said Pierre had been in a young offenders' institution since his arrest.

"He is immature and got drawn into this activity by accident. His mother says he had a difficult childhood after his father walked out. He had been homeless in Brixton, London.

"She says since he was arrested he has shown remorse. He understands that his dealing was based on other people's misery.

"I would ask the court to be as lenient as possible," Mr Roberts said.

For each offence Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Pierre to two years detention to run concurrently. He must serve half.

The judge also ordered forfeiture of the £1,285 under section seven of the Misuse of Drugs Act, meaning there will be no proceeds of crime hearing. He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and equipment seized.