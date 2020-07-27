Menu

Investigation after arson attacks on cars

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

Two cars wer set on fire in arson attacks being investigated by police.

An investigation has been launched after two cars were set alight in arson attacks

Shropshire Fire & rescue Service said its crews had been called out twice in the early hours of this morning to incidents in Brookside, Telford.

The first attack took place in Birchmore at around 3.15am, and saw a car "100 per cent destroyed" according to the fire service.

The second incident had involved a fire in a wheel arch in Burnside, Brookside, at around 4.20am, but was out by the time the crew arrived.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Both vehicles were set on fire deliberately."

Anyone with information is asked to call Telford police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

