Jailed: Man, 22, hid £4,000 of cocaine inside deodorant roll-ons

Dyfed-Powys Police used CCTV footage showing Marcus Diconstanzo, of Newtown, bulk-buying deodorant from Tesco to prove they belonged to the 22-year-old after he denied the cocaine-filled bottles were his.

Diconstanzo was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply in June 2019 when officers carried out a warrant at his home in Swallow Drive.

Fifty-one wraps and a further 14 grams of a high purity cocaine had been seized by officers, with a street value of £100 per gram. The estimated value of the haul was £4,125.

Fingerprints on the foil wraps were proven to be Diconstanzo’s, and he was charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He admitted the charge at Mold Crown Court on Thursday and was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

DC Matthew Harries of the Powys Proactive Policing Team said: “A large quantity of cocaine was found hidden in roll-on deodorants, cash was hidden in DVD cases, and digital scales were found behind wall pictures.

“A bag containing five unopened deodorant bottles and a Tesco receipt were found in a cabinet, so enquiries were immediately carried out to determine who had bought them.

“While the defendant denied they were his, footage clearly showed him making the purchase a couple of weeks earlier.”