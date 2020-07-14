Advertising
Police hunt 4x4 seen 'tearing up' Telford golf course
Police are hunting a 4x4 which has been "tearing up" a Telford golf course, putting players in danger.
Telford Police have posted a video of them actively searching for the driver in Muxton, who they say smashed through gates near stables, and broke the vehicle's indicators.
Writing on Twitter accompanying a video showing the search, officers said: "Calls coming in about a 4x4 tearing up the golf course Muxton. Vehicle last seen on Granville Road. Vehicle is green with loud exhaust
"We are out looking for it now. There were players on the course so you can appreciate how dangerous it was."
With follow up pictures of the smashed gates the officers added: "The driver smashed through the gates near the stables breaking his indicators."
