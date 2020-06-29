Gathering of more than 100 cars moved on by police

Telford Police said they had been called about a number of car enthusiasts meeting up at Stafford Park in the town yesterday evening.

There were no arrests made and the car owners moved on after officers "engaged and explained".

Writing on Twitter the force suggested that the ongoing coronavirus situation meant it was not the time for a gathering.

They said: " Officers were called to a large gathering of car enthusiasts on Stafford Park. With covid restrictions it's probably not the right time. Most are leaving but estimates were about 100 cars!"