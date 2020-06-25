Senior officer moving from West Mercia Police to neighbouring force

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, head of local policing across West Mercia, is moving to Gwent Police in Wales.

West Mercia Police said his successor would be appointed in due course.

Chief Supt Harding said: "Personally I would like to thank all of the officers and staff across West Mercia Police who are fantastic colleagues but also friends. They display such commitment to making our communities even safer on a daily basis and I’d like to thank everyone for the role they play, it really is a team effort.

“I’d also like to thank our local communities right across the counties we cover, we could not do our job without their support, it is never anything we take for granted and are always incredibly grateful for.

“As I’m going to a neighbouring force I know I will continue to work closely with West Mercia Police and am pleased that I am taking with me some well-established initiatives, such as We Don’t Buy Crime, and am able to share this best practice.”

Local Policing Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones praised Chief Supt Harding's impact on the force.

She said: “On behalf of West Mercia Police I’d like to thank Tom for his leadership, drive and commitment to local policing.

“During his time with the force he has developed some fantastic community initiatives, including We Don’t Buy Crime, and I’m pleased he will be sharing this best practice with other forces.

“Tom has played a crucial role in shaping how we deliver our services across the counties we cover, always ensuring we put our local communities at the heart of everything we do.”