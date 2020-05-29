Police: Know how Covid-19 tracing works - prevent fraudsters

Detective Sergeant Jon Cooper, of West Mercia Police Economic Crime Unit, said: "We are urging the public to please be aware of the track and trace process and to guard against fraud attempts.

"If NHS Test and Trace calls you by phone, the service will be using a single phone number 0300 0135 000.

"The only website the service will ask you to visit is https://contact-tracing.phe.gov.uk."

"If you think you have been subjected to, or a victim of, a scam or attempted fraud using Track and Trace or any other fraud please call 101 or contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. If you or someone else is in immediate danger or risk of harm dial 999 now," he added.

Contact tracers will never ask residents to dial a premium rate number such as those starting 09 or 087, never request payment, ask for any bank account details, for social media identities or login details, or those of your contacts, will never ask for any passwords or ask to set up any passwords or PINs.

They will never ask you to purchase a product or to download any software to your device or ask you to hand over control of your computer, smartphone or tablet, will never ask you to access any website that does not belong to the Government or NHS.