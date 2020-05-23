Menu

Advertising

Country park fly tippers reported

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

Fly tippers who left rubbish littered at a county park have been reported, according to police.

The rubbish dumped at Granville Country Park. Picture: Telford Cops

The rubbish, which included a number of items appearing to be from a home, such as furniture and a child's bike, was left at the Granville Country Park.

Telford Police said they had reported the matter, which will be investigated by Telford & Wrekin Council.

In a post on twitter the police said: "Fly tip on The Granville country park. Reported to Telford and Wrekin."

It comes after a number of fly tipping incidents in recent weeks, including one where the culprits left behind tell-tale details in Little Wenlock that could lead to them being caught.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News