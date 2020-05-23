Country park fly tippers reported

The rubbish, which included a number of items appearing to be from a home, such as furniture and a child's bike, was left at the Granville Country Park.

Telford Police said they had reported the matter, which will be investigated by Telford & Wrekin Council.

In a post on twitter the police said: "Fly tip on The Granville country park. Reported to Telford and Wrekin."

It comes after a number of fly tipping incidents in recent weeks, including one where the culprits left behind tell-tale details in Little Wenlock that could lead to them being caught.