Major investigation as two men found dead at Bridgnorth caravan park

Both men were found dead at Knowle Sands Caravan Park, near the Swan Inn, on Thursday afternoon.

One of the men is believed to have killed the other, with police treating the deaths as linked and not searching for anybody else in connection with the incident.

A 67-year-old man was found dead in a field at the caravan park at about 4.15pm shortly before a man in his 70s was found on a nearby track off the B4555 Bridgnorth to Eardington road.

Police said they believe the 67-year-old died after being assaulted and are treating the deaths as linked.

There is not believed to be any third party involvement, West Mercia Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “This is clearly a very tragic incident that has seen two men lose their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

"We do believe the deaths are linked and at this stage are not looking for anyone else in connection with them.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had been called to attend Knowle Sands Caravan Park at around 4pm yesterday, to "reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest".

Three ambulances and a paramedic officer had gone to the scene and up arriving found what they said was a man in cardiac arrest.

The spokesman added: "Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

