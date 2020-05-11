Merseyside off-roaders caught driving to Mid Wales for second time this month

They were among a total of 17 people who were given fines for non-essential travel by police in Newtown over the weekend.

Newtown's roads policing unit has been monitoring activity in the area during the coronavirus restrictions and carrying out routine stops of cars travelling around and through Mid Wales.

In a post on Twitter on Saturday the unit said: "Four males breached Covid-19 restrictions for the second time."

"Also 13 other Covid-19 non essential fixed penalty notices issued."

4 males breached COVID 19 restrictions for the second time, from those vehicles 6 days ago. Also 13 other COVID 19 non essential FPN'S issued. #ProtectTheNHS #Covid_19 https://t.co/Vm3x69TLjd — NewtownRPU (@NewtownRPU) May 9, 2020

The four people caught for the second time on Saturday, were first caught on May 1 as part of a group of 19 men in five cars who had travelled to Mid Wales from Merseyside to go off-roading.

On that occasion they were all given fixed penalties.