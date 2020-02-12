Advertising
Former employee denies £30k fraud
A woman has denied stealing more than £30,000 from her former employer.
Tracie Anne Brookes, denied one charge of fraud by false representation when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.
Brookes, 52, of Mill Street, Whitchurch, is accused of stealing a total of £30,934.70 from Prees Heath Forest Nursery.
The court was told the charge relates to money that went missing from the business, where Brookes was a manager, between October 1, 2015, and May 31, 2018.
Brookes pleaded not guilty to the charge and the case was adjourned for a hearing to take place at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 16.
Brookes was granted conditional bail, under the condition that she does not contact the victim.
