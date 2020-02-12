Former employee denies £30k fraud

Tracie Anne Brookes, denied one charge of fraud by false representation when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Brookes, 52, of Mill Street, Whitchurch, is accused of stealing a total of £30,934.70 from Prees Heath Forest Nursery.

The court was told the charge relates to money that went missing from the business, where Brookes was a manager, between October 1, 2015, and May 31, 2018.

Brookes pleaded not guilty to the charge and the case was adjourned for a hearing to take place at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 16.

Brookes was granted conditional bail, under the condition that she does not contact the victim.