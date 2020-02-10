Optician who ran Shifnal shop admits having 'disgusting' animal porn images

Timothy Vanes, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of extreme porn images at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard between January 2009 and March 2017 he was found to be in possession of 78 extreme images including some that were described in the charge as “particularly offensive”.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent photographs at Telford Magistrates Court.

Vanes, of Summit Close, Shrewsbury, will be sentenced for all charges on March 6.

He ran Tim Vanes Opticians in Park Street, Shifnal, but in January it closed, with a sign in the window stating: “It is with regret that this practice has ceased trading with immediate effect.”