Woman, 82, seriously injured after car hits her in Shropshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Worthen at around 10.50am on Monday.

Police said the woman was hit near to Worthen Post Office on the B4386.

A spokesman for the police said: "A pedestrian, an 82 year old woman, was hit by a car. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

The force said it is carrying out enquiries and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, can contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5783.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org