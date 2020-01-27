Police warning over catalytic converter thefts

West Mercia Police said there has been an increase in the thefts, with the items targeted due to a rise in the value of the precious metals they contain.

PC Dale Tomkins said: “Thieves tend to target vehicles such as vans and 4x4s that have a higher ground clearance making the converters more easily accessible. However, all types of vehicles are vulnerable.

“Please help us tackle this crime by taking steps to reduce the chances of your vehicle being targeted.

“We need to know about any suspicious activity around parked vehicles. Please contact us on 101 with any information about what is happening in your area.”

Police have advised that people can protect their vehicles by keep them in a garage, install motion sensor lights on driveways, park in a well-lit, populated area, or use a forensic security marking kits on the catalytic converter

People can also buy locks to fit to the converter.