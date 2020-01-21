Appeal to find owner of dog left for dead near Albrighton woods

The boxer cross-breed was found with 'all her bones protruding' on the side of the road near to the woods on Cordy Lane yesterday.

Believed to be about two-years-old and just hours away from death, the dog was taken to a vets before receiving urgent treatment from the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Jackie Hickman said: "This poor dog was clearly emaciated and all her bones were protruding. I was utterly shocked by her condition. She must have been terrified as she was left to suffer all alone at the side of a road in a rural area on a really cold morning.

"She was hypothermic and if she wasn't found at this time she could have died within a few hours.

“The boxer cross-type dog, aged about two, is now in RSPCA care and is undergoing urgent veterinary treatment. I have called her Honey because of her sweet nature. She is the most lovely and friendly dog.

“But we are keen to find the person responsible for abandoning her and we are hoping someone might recognise her and identify her owner as she was not microchipped. She also has an overshot bottom jaw which may help someone identify her.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area. Anyone who can help should call the police or the RSPCA."

Police Constable Amanda Broadley from Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The dog was found in a very poorly condition and incredibly emaciated.

"Luckily a member of the public saw the dog and took her to a local vets. She is now in RSPCA care receiving treatment and will hopefully survive.

"We’re working with the RSPCA to trace the owner of the dog and would ask anyone who has any information that may help with our enquiries to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2350 Amanda Broadley on 07814052061 or 101, or online at westmercia.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, contact the RSPCA on 03001238018.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.