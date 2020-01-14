More than 30 people arrested in Shropshire by single policing team in first week of 2020

Set up in September 2018, the Local Policing Priorities Team (LPPT) North has this year targeted offenders wanted on recall to prison, suspected drug dealers, drink drivers, burglars and shoplifters.

In total, the team arrested 31 men and women in the first week of the year.

These included eight people who were wanted on warrant, along with two people recalled to prison.

Six people have been arrested on charges of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs while two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 35-year-old Polish man was deported after he was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant.

The team also arrested a woman on suspicion of shoplifting £200 worth of goods and a man in connection with an assault.

A 22-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of robbery while a 23-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

On Friday, a man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and over two stolen vehicles along with parts recovered in Oswestry.

In its first year the team, which covers Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, arrested more than 350 people.

The work of LPPT is overseen by head of local policing, Chief Superintendent Tom Harding.

He said: "I’m really pleased with the work our LPPTs do to support our response officers, safer neighbourhood teams and our CID teams. They really make a difference in our communities.

"I want to make the counties we cover as unattractive as possible for criminals to do business and this sort of proactive, robust response highlights the steps we will take to make sure those who are causing the most harm in our communities are arrested."

West Mercia Police is responsible for policing across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.