Shrewsbury doctor denies claims he smacked woman's bottom

Dr Nigel O’Connor appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to face the charges.

The charges date between May and July 2018.

He is accused of smacking the woman’s bottom, touching her thigh and grabbing her arm.

Further accusations include touching her bottom underneath her dress.

O’Connor, 66, of The Mount, Shrewsbury, denied all the allegations.

A trial date was set for August 3, to be held at Shrewsbury Crown Court.