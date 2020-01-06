Police issue further warning over telephone scams in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police has been made aware of further attempts to defraud people over the telephone in and around Shrewsbury.

One victim grew suspicious after the caller claimed to be from Hammersmith Police and said their debit card had been cloned.

The caller also claimed two people were in custody for the crime.

Sergeant Ingrid Tozer said: "We have seen a number of attempts to defraud elderly and vulnerable people out of their banked savings and cash. Criminals pretending to be police officers are using a type of scam known as courier fraud where they tell the victim to go to their bank, withdraw their money and hand it over to waiting courier.

“In the last few cases in Shrewsbury the victims of the attempts have realised something wasn’t right and hung the phone up.

“Don't trust anyone who calls you about your bank details or asking you to go to a bank to withdraw money. Always hang up and wait 10 minutes to ensure the call has disconnected before calling 101.

“If you want to check they are legitimate, find their number via directory enquiries and call them back.

“If possible, also use a different telephone line to make sure the line is clear, for example a mobile phone or the phone of a trusted friend or relative. If they are genuine, you should be able to get through to them. You can also check what they are saying is true with your bank.

“Scams can be very elaborate, very convincing and cruel. If you think someone is trying to scam you, tell someone straight away. Don't be pressured and give yourself time to stop and think."

The police will never contact people to ask for bank details or cash, or to transfer money into a safe account.

Sgt Tozer is asking local people to spread the message, especially to elderly relatives or neighbours.