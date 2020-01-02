Speeders count for 8 in 10 road crimes

Home Office data reveals motorists were caught driving too fast 92,335 times by West Mercia Police in 2018-19. It means 94 per cent of the 98,161 motoring offences recorded over the period were for speeding.

Over in Wales, motorists were caught driving too fast 35,005 times by the Gwent, Dyfed-Powys and South Wales Police forces in 2018-19 – which means 70 per cent of the 49,934 motoring offences recorded over the period were for speeding.

In West Mercia, 48 per cent of speeding offences were dealt with by sending the driver on a speed awareness course, with 34 per cent dealt with by fines, 10 per cent of offences being cancelled and seven per cent of offenders winding up in court.

In Wales, 70 per cent of speeding offences were dealt with by fines, with 24 per cent of offenders going to court and five per cent of offences being cancelled.

In England and Wales as a whole, 84 per cent of the 2.8 million motoring infractions logged across the two nations were for speeding.

Steve Gooding of the RAC Foundation, which collated the figures, said motorists needed to take responsibility – but also called for speed limits to be realistic, adding: "Highway authorities have a responsibility to make sure the limits they set are appropriate and to avoid instances where the limit repeatedly bounces up and down along a single stretch.”

The number of speeding offences detected in West Mercia in 2018-19 was 38 per cent higher than during the previous year, while in Wales it was 17 per cent lower.