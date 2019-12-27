Man found dead in Telford street and two arrested in 'unexplained' incident

Police say they are currently treating the 32-year-old man's death as 'unexplained'.

The man was found unresponsive in Dawley's High Street yesterday and the police were called at about 8pm.

Two men have since been arrested and are in custody.

West Mercia Police say that two other men who helped the now deceased man get into a taxi outside the Talbot Inn at about 7.30pm could be "key witnesses" and are urging anyone who can help the investigation to call 101.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “This is currently being treated as unexplained and our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“We know he was in the Talbot Inn in Dawley before getting into a taxi and believe he was helped by two men who we’re keen to speak to as witnesses to our enquiries.

"We don’t believe the men are involved at all and they are very much being sought as key witnesses and I would urge them to get in contact with us.”

The man's next of kin have been informed and police stepped up their patrols in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that could help police enquiries, are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 442s of December 26.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org