CCTV images revealed after Bridgnorth football club break-in

AFC Bridgnorth's Crown Meadow ground was raided last Wednesday evening at around 8.40pm by two men who stole a till, a lottery machine and bottles of alcohol.

Club officials, all of whom are volunteers, described feeling demoralised as they had to scramble to prepare for a raft of festive events.

On Friday night the club was able to reopen for an event thanks to receiving a new till from Bamboo Wine Bar, and an appeal was issued to residents who may have their own CCTV or might have seen something suspicious on the night.

The men were dressed in dark clothing and their faces were covered.

Club chairman Mark Weale said: "It's a good CCTV system but their faces are covered. We've not heard anything from the police yet but we're hoping someone might have seen something."

It is believed the men were waiting outside the ground for around half an hour, waiting for a committee member to leave.

Anybody with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org