Telford CSE trial: Jury continues to deliberate its verdicts

Five men have been on trial at Birmingham Crown Court, with the jury unanimously agreeing verdicts on Tuesday for three of the men.

Deliberations are continuing on another separate charge faced by one of the convicted men, and in the cases of two other co-accused.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place in the Telford area some time between 2000 and 2003, and started when the girl, now an adult, was just 12.

The jury of six men and six women, which was first sent out on Tuesday morning, has now been given a majority direction on the remaining counts.

Coverage of the case:

Amjad Hussain, 38, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, Telford, who was unanimously convicted of a single count of indecent assault on Tuesday, was cleared by jurors, today of another similar offence.

Jurors also cleared Nazam Akhtar, 35, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, of an allegation he raped the girl in the back of a car.

Advertising

Deliberations are continuing in the case of co-accused Shafiq Younas, 35, of Regent Street, Wellington, who is accused of indecent assault.

On Tuesday, the jury had unanimously found Mohammed Ali Sultan, 33, formerly of Telford, guilty of raping the girl and three counts of indecent assault.

Mohammad Rizwan, 37, of Mafeking Road, Telford, was also found guilty of two counts of indecent assault.