Woman who conned Shropshire employers out of £122,000 scammed another firm for £47,000

Ann Jones, 60, was jailed in May last year for stealing from Jim Dorricott Construction Ltd of Minsterley, near Shrewsbury.

She had only recently been released, but yesterday she was back in court for conning CV Rollers of Oswestry out of £47,000 over eight years.

Jones admitted one count of fraud, which involved making payments to herself from CV Rollers company accounts.

She did not enter a plea to another count of fraud, which involved making changes to her wages and pension contributions, benefitting her to the tune of £29,000.

CV Rollers, which Jones worked for before Dorricotts, were prompted to check their historic records after hearing about her deception against the Minsterley firm, where she began stealing money in 2013.

The Oswestry-based company found she had been making payments to herself between June 2004 and July 2012, when she was their accounts manager.

Samantha Powis, for Jones, said: “She has accepted most of the criminal culpability. There are two areas she disputes (wages and pension contributions).”

Pre-date

Advertising

"When she was convicted of the offences which she has recently finished serving, these offences had not come to light. They came to light when she was serving that sentence.

"They pre-date the matters for which she was committed to custody."

Jones, of Hermitage Way, Llanymynech, and her son Craig Smith, of Balfour Close, Northampton, were also due in court yesterday for a proceeds of crime hearing in relation to the £122,000 they took from Jim Dorricott Construction Ltd.

She was sentenced to two years and eight months in May last year, while Smith was also jailed for ten months for acquiring criminal property.

Advertising

Jones admitted taking between £122,000 and £130,000 from her Mr Dorricott's firm, but claimed she was coerced into it by her son, who said he had problems with alcohol, drugs and gambling.

That fraud took place in four ways. She made false invoices and transferred £84,000 to a company that was owned by her husband and it went into their joint bank account, used money for withdrawals and personal purchases totalling £7,300, transferred £25,000 to the account of Smith as wages, and a further £13,000 to another account of Smith.

Smith did not appear yesterday , and the hearing was put off until January 8.