'I had nowhere to go': Shropshire man jailed after kicking and stamping on woman - fracturing her face

Paul Williams, of Oswestry, kicked and stamped on the terrified woman causing her to suffer two broken bones near her eye shortly after they returned home from a family party, a jury heard.

The pair had been out with relatives when he started to behave badly, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

He denied causing her grievous bodily harm with intent on December 16 last year in the lobby of a property in King Street, Oswestry.

Giving evidence under oath Williams, 39, said he had no recollection of the incident in the lobby at the premises. But his actions were captured on film by CCTV and played in court. The defendant could be seen kicking and stamping on her.

The woman said: “He got very drunk. I was walking past him and he called me names and my sister called him out over it. We went home in a minibus some time after midnight.

“I don’t know what, but something clicked in his head. We were home for about 10 minutes when he threw the wi-fi box and the telephone at me. He threw me against the chest of drawers and the shoe rack. It was painful.

“He took my mobile telephone when I tried to use it to call for help and refused to give it back. That is when I managed to get away and I ran out to call the neighbour. I banged on their door but I couldn’t get anybody.”

“I had nowhere to go. I knew there was CCTV there so I sat on the bottom steps in the communal area," she added.

"He dragged me down the steps towards the door. I had never seen him so angry before. I was very scared.

"That’s when he started hitting me. I was on the floor. I was huddled under the postboxes.

"He punched him me in the face several times and stamped on me several times and he kicked me."

Williams told the jury he usually drank cider, but could not remember what he had to drink that night and could not remember hitting her.

The jury did not believe him and returned a guilty verdict.

Williams, who denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was jailed for a total of six years and six months for the attack. He admitted an offence of criminal damage to a TV and was jailed for two months to run concurrently.