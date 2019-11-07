Police constable charged with murdering Dalian Atkinson in Telford

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that a Pc from the force has been charged with murder over the death of the former Aston Villa star in 2016.

A second West Mercia Police constable has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Both are due to appear at court today.

The 48-year-old died after an incident outside his father’s house, in Trench, on August 15, 2016.

The scene in Trench, Telford. Photo: Joe Giddens.

Jenny Hopkins from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Following the death of Dalian Atkinson in Telford on August 15, 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised a charge of murder against a West Mercia police constable.

"A second police constable, from the same force, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH). Mr Atkinson’s family has been informed.

“This decision was made following a careful review of all the evidence presented to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an investigation.

“Criminal proceedings against the two police officers are now active and they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”