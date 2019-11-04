Why Dad Killed Mum: My Family’s Secret - Documentary sees daughter investigate shocking Telford murder

Tasnim Lowe was just 16 months old when her 16-year-old mother Lucy perished in a house fire in Telford started by Tasnim’s father Azhar Ali Mehmood.

Lucy, who was pregnant again at the time of her murder, died alongside her mother Eileen, 49, and sister Sarah, 17.

Tasnim was raised by her grandfather George at their home in Halifax Drive, Leegomery.

Mehmood is up for parole this month after serving 18 years for the three murders. But the documentary reveals he will not be made to sign the sex offenders’ register upon his release, as he was never tried for sex crimes despite Lucy becoming pregnant with Tasnim when she was just 14.

The three-part series, ‘Why Dad Killed Mum: My Family’s Secret’, sees Tasnim, now 19, investigate the circumstances of her mothers’ murder, discovering the grim reality that she was one of hundreds of girls in Telford groomed and exploited by older men in the 1990s.

George Lowe with grandchild Tasnim at the family memorial garden in Leegomery

She meets with police and investigative journalist Geraldine McKelvie, who worked for three years to expose a network of organised child sexual exploitation in Telford, to try to understand why the authorities didn’t raise concerns about the nature of Lucy’s relationship with Mehmood.

Tasnim also receives her mother’s belongings, released by the police for the first time since the fire.

They include diaries Lucy kept during her pregnancy and the early months of Tasnim’s life, which lead her to question whether her mother was abused by a wider network of men as well as Mehmood.

She meets with police to ask why Mehmood will not face child sex abuse charges, and asks Telford MP Lucy Allan to include her mother’s case in the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Telford, set up to establish the scale of the abuse and why it went undetected for so long.

Ahead of his release, Tasnim believes her father, now 45, should be on the sex offender’s register for the safety of others.

The documentary airs on BBC One on November 13.