Location finder app is ‘life saver’ say West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police officers are using the location technology called What3Words.

It works by dividing the world into three metre squares, with each one allocated a unique three word address.

Chief Inspector Gareth Morgan said: “Being able to identify a caller’s exact location is incredibly important as sometimes when people call us it can be difficult for them to identify their exact location.

“This app is proving really useful as it can pinpoint someone’s location no matter where they are – by the side of a motorway or in a rural location. This means we can quickly establish where people are so we can get to them as quickly as possible which could really help save lives.

“In fact it has already helped us locate people and vehicles involved in road traffic collisions so we are really starting to see the benefits of the app. I would like to encourage people to download it to their mobile phones as it is free to use.”