Shropshire farmers thwart quad bike thieves

An alert farmer spotted two quad bikes being ridden through Craven Arms early on Wednesday.

Police said a silver or white Audi was also driving in the area and is thought to be linked to the offenders.

The quad bike riders split up and fled when they were aware they had been seen, with one travelling as far as Shipton in Much Wenlock before abandoning the vehicle and making off on foot.

Farmers in the area guarded the quad bike until the police arrived.

Other officers were sent to patrol the area in efforts to find the driver and the other quad bike but were not successful.

Police said the second quad bike has not yet been located, but the one recovered will have full forensic tests conducted on it to see if any evidence has been left behind.

PCSO Mal Goddard said: "Investigations are continuing to try and identify where the other quad bike was stolen from.

"If you have any information that you believe will assist the police in identifying who was responsible for these crimes, please call 101."

Anyone with any information should contact police quoting incident reference number 0053S301019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org