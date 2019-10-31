Man charged with murder of Oswestry woman

Lauren Griffiths' body was found at a flat in Glynrhondda Street at around 6.30pm on April 30.

Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, from Wrexham, has been charged with murder and is remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

Lauren’s family, who live in the Oswestry area, have been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Detective inspector Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Today is a significant development in our six-month investigation into Lauren’s death.

“Although a person has been charged, the investigation continues and we are keen to hear from anyone else who can offer information.”

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1900154230.

Alternatively information can be submitted online via the police major incident public reporting site via mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP19A84-PO1