'Talented' teenager caught dealing drugs three times in 16 months gets four years detention

Kuziwakwashe Musonza was just 17 when a police swoop found him at the home of a vulnerable 66-year-old man at Dawley, Telford on January 10 2018.

The defendant, now aged 18, was one of several men who were not welcome at the property and were told to leave.

As he got up a police officer saw what looked like a packet of cigarettes stuffed down the side of the chair in which he had been sitting, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard. Closer examination revealed it was a small, disguised set of electronic scales which prompted Musonza to disclose that he had a large samurai knife, said Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting.

A further search of his person unearthed five mobile phones, £470 cash, another set of scales and £1,400 worth of crack and heroin. Text messages on the phones confirmed he was dealing the drugs and he was released under investigation.

Then on March 15 this year, the defendant and another young man tried to flee on foot after being spotted by police acting suspiciously in Ashland Street, Merridale, but Musonza was caught and detained when he ran into a fence post.

Lessons

He dropped a blue knotted bag that contained £385 worth of heroin and crack together with two phones which he declined to provide information to unlock them.

The defendant was released pending further inquiries but was rearrested on May 8 when a strip search discovered he had seven bundles of herbal cannabis concealed in his clothing.

Mr John Evans, defending, said Musonza was intelligent, had passed a wide variety of GCSEs and only became involved in dealing after his older brother started taking drugs and fell into debt with those further up the chain.

The lawyer concluded: “The lessons have now been learned and he realised he cannot get involved again.”

Musonza from Hughes Avenue, Bradmore, Wolverhampton, who had previous convictions for possession of a blank firing pistol and bladed article, admitted trafficking drugs and being in possession with intent to supply.

Judge Michael Challinor told him: “You are a clever and capable young man and it is very sad to see you drawn to drug trafficking.

“You must decide whether you use your talents to get a good job and live a good life or spend most of your years in prison.”