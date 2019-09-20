Telford boxer jailed after brutal baseball bat attack in Wellington

Ammir Fiaz, who attends a club supported by Richie Woodhall, struck the victim repeatedly with a baseball ball bat, in Regent Street, Wellington.

Fiaz, and Habib Mohammed, both 23, and Idris Mohammed, 20, were sentenced to a combined six and a half years for offences including causing actual bodily harm to Shakeel Younis on December 8 last year.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the moment the victim was punched and kicked by the brothers before Fiaz ran up with the bat and hit him.

Habib Mohammed

Prosecuting barrister Mr Peter Arnold told Shrewsbury Crown Court the victim was subjected to a "brutal" attack which left him with black eyes, cuts to the head and bruises to the body.

Sentencing Fiaz Judge Peter Barrie said: "You are included in an assault and the aggravating feature is you took a base ball bat into the fight and you used it clearly with the intention of inflicting injuries to Mr Younis.

"There is another serious aggravating feature of your behaviour which is that you are a professional boxer and anybody who engages in professional fighting knows in the sport there is a heavy responsibility to exercise self control and that respect which Mr Woodhall referred to.

"He has confirmed that you were a perfect example of this type of self control. You have shown that it is a lesson that that you could not learn."

For the assault Fiaz was jailed for 15 months for and five months for possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.

Idris Mohammed

Mitigating for Fiaz, barrister Miss Lynette McClements, said he trained at the police supported Wellington Boxing Club founded by former world champion Richie Woodhall to nurture talent.

Miss McClements said: "He has learned a real lesson that you can lose everything from a few moments of insanity."

For the assault and for possession of cocaine relating to an incident near Buttermarket club, in Shrewsbury on June 16, 2017, Idris Mohammed was jailed for a total of three years and three months.

For assault Habib Mohammed was jailed for 12 months, and for intimidation relating to a video post making threats to the Younis family he was jailed for 12 months to run consecutively.

Ammir Fiaz

Habib, who has previous convictions, and Idris Mohammed, both of Windsor Road, Arleston, and Fiaz previously admitted the offences. A charge of theft against Fiaz, of Dawley Road, also Arleston, was allowed to lie on file.

They must serve half before being released on licence. The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the bat and the cocaine.

Fiaz appeared to be going places in his sport career with a fight on Amir Khan's undercard in Saudi Arabia in the offing. This was pulled after the British Boxing Board of Control suspended his licence when he admitted the offences, meaning he can no longer fight in the ring.