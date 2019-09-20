£105k Telford car theft gang leader seen dancing as trio ordered to pay back just £10 each

Ringleader Ryan Davies appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from prison and could be seen laughing and dancing as the judge told him how much he was to pay.

Co-conspirators Frank Thompson and Grant Hill appeared in the dock for the proceeds of crime hearing, while a fourth man, Liam Boden, was absent.

Davies, Thompson and Boden were jailed in February this year for their parts in the operation, which involved the theft or attemped theft of 12 Land Rover Defenders in the Telford area between September 2016 and February 2017. Hill was sentenced to a community order.

They had targeted cars parked at private homes as well as Telford Central train station and Harper Adams University.

Davies was present at all 12 of the thefts, with the assistance of Thompson on nine occasions, Boden on six and Hill on one.

Prosecutor Phillip Beardwell told the proceeds of crime hearing that Davies, 27, of Freeston Terrace, St George’s, Telford, benefitted from the crimes to the tune of £89,494.

Meanwhile Thomson, 23, of Newfield Drive, Trench, Telford, benefitted £55,994, and Hill, 19, of Victoria Road, Wellington, benefitted £7,500.

But Mr Beardwell told the court none of the men had any assets, and asked for a nominal £10 payment from each.

Judge Peter Barrie said they would have three months to make the payments, or face a week in prison.

Boden, 26, of Elder Grove, Wombourne, will be told at a later hearing how much he must repay.