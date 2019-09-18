Telford-pioneered knife crime campaign rolled out across Shropshire

'Calling Time on Knife Crime' has already seen more than 100 at-risk youngsters in Telford taking part in a trial since January this year.

The programme is now being widened to the rest of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Aimed at children between 10 and 17 years old, partners including local authorities, children's charities, reformed gangsters, schools and other agencies such as the ambulance service, will look to raise awareness and educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

As part of the strategy, the police are urging members of the public to play a community role in preventing knife crime by working with them, along with partnered agencies, to educate children, friends and family who might be at risk.

West Mercia Police currently has knife amnesty bins in Telford and Shrewsbury to coincide with the launch of Operation Sceptre, a national knife reduction campaign taking place this week.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans is the officer in charge of the campaign.

He said: "This is very much a positive partnership approach to target young people on the periphery of potentially carrying knives.

"We want to focus on getting to them early doors to prevent them taking that step we don't want them to take.

"I very strongly see that our partners and members of the public have a key role in this and we are very keen to get the message out that firstly, our communities are safe and knife-related crime is relatively low.

"But of course one incident, one stabbing, is far too many, so we're not being complacent in doing all we possibly can to reduce the risk."

Assistant Chief Constable Evans said that since the start of the year, the force has focused on finding the root cause of knife crime and would continue to do so throughout the programme.

He said a public health approach was being taken to reduce vulnerability and increase preventative measures.

The official knife crime strategy document states it will focus on strategy of pursue, prepare, protect and prevent.

It states: "Our knife crime strategy is aligned with the 'four outcomes' approach to serious and organised crime. A criminal justice-based response is not the sole solution to tackling this type of high harm criminal behaviour.

"The strategy will enable us to reduce vulnerability through education, awareness and problem solving."