Man stabbed with screwdriver in Market Drayton, court told

Daniel Parton was arrested after the alleged incidents in the town centre on February 22 amid complaints he was shouting and swearing in front of shoppers.

Prosecuting barrister Mr John Brotherton told jurors the defendant confronted another resident, Brian Minton, outside the Savers store, in Oak Court, earlier that afternoon.

Mr Brotherton said during the first incident Parton got face to face with Mr Minton and assaulted him after remarking, “I’ll have you”.

He told Shrewsbury Crown Court that later in the afternoon Parton twice pushed trader Paul Wilmer, causing him and a customer, Rita Irwin, to fall over, which was witnessed by children.

After that Parton left the square via an alleyway where Mr Minton happened to be walking towards him from the other end.

Mr Brotherton said: “Mr Minton said the defendant was making a beeline for him even though the alley was wide enough for them to pass. He saw a glint of something metal in the defendant’s hand. He said he tried to move out of the way.

“As he did the defendant moved towards him with a screwdriver. Mr Minton then became aware of a pain in his left hand. He looked down to see that he was bleeding.”

Parton, 34, of Rowan Road, Market Drayton, denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of affray and one count of common assault.

The trial continues.