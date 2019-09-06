Jury fails to reach verdict on accused after Market Drayton man killed in crash

A retrial will now take place.

Matthew Paul Leggett, 24, denied one charge which alleged he did acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice following a tragedy which occurred just before 12.30am on April 7 last year.

Carlisle Crown Court heard earlier this week how 61-year-old James 'Jimmy' Greenwood, from Market Drayton, died after being struck while trying to cross an unlit stretch of the A66 close to Braithwaite, near Keswick in the Lake District.

Matthew Leggett

Leggett denied prosecution allegations he took steps to "avoid detection" by police in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A jury which heard all evidence in the case retired yesterday to consider its verdict.

Today, the forewoman confirmed that no verdict had been agreed by at least 10 jurors, and that any further time granted by the trial judge would not assist.

As a result, Judge James Adkin discharged the jury of eight women and four men.

Barbara Webster, prosecuting, confirmed that a decision had been made to pursue a retrial. This is due to start at the crown court on September 30.

In the meantime Leggett, of Sonnets Way, Cockermouth, was granted bail by the judge.