Burglars take car and equestrian equipment from address near Market Drayton

West Mercia Police has launched an appeal for help to identify the thieves after the white, three-door Ford Fiesta was stolen from an address, in Hatton Road, Hinstock overnight on Wednesday.

The missing items include four saddles, three stirrups, two Kingsland show jackets, leaf blowers, chainsaws, power washers, leg protectors and a wheelbarrow.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on Twitter that the burglary happened between 10pm September 3, at 10pm, and September 4, at 7am.

Anyone with information should contact the officers by telephoning 101 quoting incident number 93-S-040919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org