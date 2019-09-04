Air rifle vandals shatter glass panels on Telford's landmark footbridge

Today Telford & Wrekin Council condemned “the calculated and mindless vandalism” and said evidence showed the damage had been caused by someone using a high velocity weapon such as a pellet gun or an air rifle, probably fired from the Silkin Way beneath the bridge from short range.

The bridge connects Telford Central railway station with Telford town centre and was lifted into place last year, spanning two dual carriageways and the main Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton railway line.

Sergeant Aaron Fortune, of West Mercia Police, and Angie Astley from Telford & Wrekin Council, inspect the damage to one of the glass panels

Angie Astley, the council’s assistant director for customer and neighbourhood services said: “This is a calculated act of mindless vandalism. It is nothing to do with the structure of the bridge, which meets all health and safety requirements.

“Each shattered panel has had a bullet hole in it and I am shocked and disappointed that anyone would want to do this to the borough’s newest gateway.

CCTV coverage has been increased

“We have increased the CCTV coverage in the area and are working closely with West Mercia Police to try and identify the person committing this crime to bring it to a stop.

“However, I would like to appeal to local residents and regular users of Telford Central train station to help – someone knows who is doing this and any further information would be appreciated and reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by calling 101.”

Alternatively, visit crimestoppers-uk.org