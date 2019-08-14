Jailed: 'Insecure' Shrewsbury thug hit girlfriend with belt buckle - and told her it was her fault he had attacked her

Tony Price, 31, told his victim she antagonised him and that it was her fault he attacked her, after he assaulted her with a leather belt and bruised her leg on April 19 this year.

It was just over a month after he shoved her over and sat on her at the home they shared on March 17.

Price's victim said in a statement that she felt she was 'walking on eggshells all the time' with him and was fearful of upsetting him because of what he might do.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, Price was jailed for 64 weeks, or almost 15 months.

'Deep bruises'

Prosecutor Anthony Cartin told the court that the two had been in a relationship for about eight months at the time of the first attack, and that it was "fraught with problems".

He said that after an argument on March 17, Price pushed the woman so she fell onto her back before sitting on her.

He continued putting pressure on her chest and shouting at her aggressively, Mr Cartin said.

Advertising

The victim suffered bruises to her chest.

Then on April 19 the couple argued again, and Price picked up a leather belt.

He swung it at her and it wrapped around her right leg before the buckle hit the back of her knee and caused "large and deep bruises", said Mr Cartin.

Price then kicked her shin and she ran upstairs. It was at this point he told her she was to blame.

Advertising

A few days later the victim reported Price to police and he was interviewed. He denied the attacks and tried to blame her injuries on her tripping on a coffee table.

'Insecurity'

But on Monday Price pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating and one of assault causing actual bodily harm.

His representative, Lukas Hamilton-Eddy, said the two had been in a loving relationship that was eventually brought down by 'outside influences'.

He said Price 'wants to take positive steps'.

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Price to 64 weeks in prison for the second assault, and eight weeks to run concurrently for the first.

He said Price had a history of violent behaviour, and that domestic violence is particularly serious.

He told him his violent behaviour resulted from his feelings of 'jealousy and insecurity', to which Price gestured.

Judge Lowe said: "You shake your head which shows you have no real understanding of your problems or where your violent behaviour comes from."

The judge indicated that Price, of Crewe Street in Shrewsbury, was not guilty of another offence of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

He also made a restraining order barring him from contacting the victim, going within 10 metres of her or visiting her place of work.