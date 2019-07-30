Two released on bail over Telford brawl that left boy, 15, with 'life changing injuries'

The men had been arrested following what Telford police confirmed as a violent disorder outside the Wrens Nest pub in Ketley on Saturday evening, that involved "a number of people".

There has been considerable speculation on social media over the incident and police have confirmed that the boy was initially taken to hospital with an eye injury.

Details of his condition have not been released.

A 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and a 32-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police have now confirmed the two have been released on bail.

Local councillor, Amrik Jhawar, who represents the Ketley and Overdale ward on Telford & Wrekin Council said local people had been shocked by the incident.

The councillor, who said he had been in the pub the night before the incident, wished the victim well in his recovery and said the violence was out of keeping with the area.

He said: "I live very close to the pub and it is my local and I was there on Friday evening with my family.

"I am extremely concerned by this incident. I have been going there with my family for the last forty years and I cannot remember this sort of incident ever happening here.

"This is a very quiet neighbourhood and regulars there are very friendly. I like to thank the police for coming out quickly and taking control of the situation.

"I hope the young man who got injured gets well soon."