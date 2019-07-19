Menu

Man cleared of two charges relating to Shrewsbury stabbing

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A man has been cleared of two charges in relation to a stabbing in Shrewsbury.

James Daniel Tasker, of no fixed abode, was found not guilty of robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent on Thursday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was arrested in relation to an attack in Greyfriars Road, Longden Coleham in May.

The victim was attacked by three people as he parked his vehicle.

He later realised he had been stabbed in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

The court heard Tasker was arrested after West Mercia Police had viewed second-hand CCTV footage, but after further investigations the footage later proved inconclusive.

The prosecution offered no evidence in court on Thursday and Tasker was consequently released from custody.

