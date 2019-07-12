Pair jailed for child sex abuse to the same girl

Ex-cadet leader Timothy Chambers, 51, and Christopher Lawn, aged 29, were both convicted following a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Lawn was convicted of seven charges including one of rape of the girl, who is now in her 20s and cannot be named for legal reasons, while Chambers was convicted of three charges of sexual activity with a child including that he had forced the girl, while she was a teenager, to perform sexual acts.

All the offences took place in Llandrindod Wells.

The court was told despite the involvement of social services no action was taken and a police investigation was only opened in 2016.

Clare Wilkes, defending, Lawn, now of Penylan Road, Roath, Cardiff, asked the judge to make a "significant adjustment" to his sentence as he was a teenager at the time of the offending.

She said he hasn’t offended since that time, is married and moved to Cardiff.

Jonathan Rees, defending Chambers, said though he was a cadet leader the offences were not committed while in that capacity.

He said Chambers, now of Loudon House, Butetown in Cardiff, is 51 but is a long term asthmatic, suffered a stroke in 2013 and has type two diabetes.

An indefinite restraining order, preventing either man from ever contacting the woman again, was made and both will be banned from regulated activity with children while they will also have to notify the authorities they are sex offenders.