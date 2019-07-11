Menu

Man caught with 'credit card' knife at Telford service station bailed

By Rob Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man is due to be sentenced after he was caught with a knife at a service station.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Reuben Alexander Hudson, 36, pleaded guilty to having a credit card knife at the Trench Lock services in Hadley on May 2 this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he is due to be tried on a separate offence starting August 6, and he will be sentenced for having the knife after the conclusion of that trial.

Hudson, of Horton Road in Trench, was bailed until then.

