Man caught with 'credit card' knife at Telford service station bailed
A Telford man is due to be sentenced after he was caught with a knife at a service station.
Reuben Alexander Hudson, 36, pleaded guilty to having a credit card knife at the Trench Lock services in Hadley on May 2 this year.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he is due to be tried on a separate offence starting August 6, and he will be sentenced for having the knife after the conclusion of that trial.
Hudson, of Horton Road in Trench, was bailed until then.
