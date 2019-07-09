Trial begins for man accused of Market Drayton chemical attack

Samuel Butter, 30, of Rutland, in Shrewsbury, denies causing Carl Owen grievous bodily harm with intent at about 3.30pm on January 11 this year.

The jury that will try him was sworn in on Monday at Shrewsbury Crown Court, before the trial was immediately adjourned until this morning.

It concerns an incident in Shropshire Street, Market Drayton, in which Mr Owen reportedly had ammonia thrown in his face.

He was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Several fire crews, a hazardous materials expert and at least five police cars attended the scene.

Shropshire Street and nearby alleyways were cordoned off for hours.

The prosecution was represented at court by Sati Ruck, and Butter by Paul Smith.

Butter pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in January.

He continues to deny the offence and the trial continues.