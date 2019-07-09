Iconic Knife Angel artwork to visit Telford's Southwater Square

The British Ironwork Centre has confirmed the sculpture is set to come to Telford's Southwater Square in March 2020 as part of an educational campaign.

Angie Astley, assistant director of customer & neighbourhood services at Telford & Wrekin Council, visited the Ironwork Centre in Oswestry yesterday and was joined by Gareth Pegg, highways and engineering group manager, and Aneka Patel, communications officer, to discuss the logistics and engineering involved in transporting the giant angel back to Shropshire.

There will be 28 days of educational workshops and programmes for youngsters in Telford during the Angel's stay.

The sculpture was created at the British Ironwork Centre as part of the centre’s 'Save a Life Surrender Your Knife' campaign, which involved getting 100,000 knives off the street through supplying knife banks to the 43 police forces across England and Wales.

Having earned national attention and received plaudits up and down the UK, campaigns have taken place to have the Knife Angel transported around the country, with repeated calls for it to go on the fourth plinth on London’s Trafalgar Square.