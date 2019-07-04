Telford boxer Fiaz loses license after admitting street assault

Ammir Fiaz, 23, appeared to be going places in his boxing career, with a fight on Amir Khan's undercard in Saudi Arabia in the offing.

But the British Boxing Board of Control has now suspended his license, meaning he can no longer fight in the ring, after he admitted causing actual bodily harm to Shakeel Younas in an attack in Regent Street, Wellington on December 8 last year. He also accepted a charge of having a baseball bat at the scene.

Fiaz, of Dawley Road, Telford, had applied to the court to relax his bail conditions so he could fly out and fight in the glamour bout on the bill of former Olympic star Khan, with his dad and trainer Mo offering his £250,000 house as a guarantee if he didn't return for sentencing on August 2.

Judge Peter Barrie controversially agreed to the request, though Fiaz later pulled out of the bout before the licensing board made their decision, citing a hand injury.

It is expected that the full details of the case will be heard at the sentencing. Fiaz's accomplices, Mohammed Habib, 22, and Mohammed Idris, 22, both of Windsor Road, Telford, will also learn their fate on August 2. Both admitted causing actual bodily harm, and Habib accepted making a video including making intimidating threats.