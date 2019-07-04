Menu

Advertising

Telford boxer Fiaz loses license after admitting street assault

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

A professional boxer who has been convicted for his part in a street attack has had his license suspended.

Ammir Fiaz has had his boxing license suspended

Ammir Fiaz, 23, appeared to be going places in his boxing career, with a fight on Amir Khan's undercard in Saudi Arabia in the offing.

But the British Boxing Board of Control has now suspended his license, meaning he can no longer fight in the ring, after he admitted causing actual bodily harm to Shakeel Younas in an attack in Regent Street, Wellington on December 8 last year. He also accepted a charge of having a baseball bat at the scene.

Fiaz, of Dawley Road, Telford, had applied to the court to relax his bail conditions so he could fly out and fight in the glamour bout on the bill of former Olympic star Khan, with his dad and trainer Mo offering his £250,000 house as a guarantee if he didn't return for sentencing on August 2.

Judge Peter Barrie controversially agreed to the request, though Fiaz later pulled out of the bout before the licensing board made their decision, citing a hand injury.

It is expected that the full details of the case will be heard at the sentencing. Fiaz's accomplices, Mohammed Habib, 22, and Mohammed Idris, 22, both of Windsor Road, Telford, will also learn their fate on August 2. Both admitted causing actual bodily harm, and Habib accepted making a video including making intimidating threats.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News