Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury man had hammer and knives in New Year's Day assaults

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A Shrewsbury man who was armed with a hammer and knives on New Year’s Day injured two men, a court heard.

Michael Heath, of Drawwell Street, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding on January 1, 2018.

The 58-year-old also admitted being in possession of two knives and a hammer in Hereford Road on the same date.

The case has been adjourned until August 5 for sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News