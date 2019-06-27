Advertising
Shrewsbury man had hammer and knives in New Year's Day assaults
A Shrewsbury man who was armed with a hammer and knives on New Year’s Day injured two men, a court heard.
Michael Heath, of Drawwell Street, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding on January 1, 2018.
The 58-year-old also admitted being in possession of two knives and a hammer in Hereford Road on the same date.
The case has been adjourned until August 5 for sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
