Caught on camera: Terrifying moment Oswestry gunman shoots at police helicopter
This is the terrifying moment a gunman near Oswestry shot at police officers sent to check on his welfare.
Richard Lawrence Alan Barnard, of Alltforgan, was sentenced to five years in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court following the firearms incident at Alltforgan, Llanwddyn, near to Lake Vyrnwy.
The 44-year-old shot a sawn off shotgun at unarmed officers in a police helicopter who had attended to assess his wellbeing.
The National Police Air Service released the photo of the incident on social media, writing: "This is the moment a @NPASHawarden crew had a gun pointed at them as they helped @DyfedPowys contain a firearms incident. The offender has been sentenced to five years."
A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "We launched an investigation following an incident on Monday, January 21, at Llanwddyn, Powys, where a firearm was discharged at unarmed officers who had attended to assess his wellbeing.
"Barnard has been convicted of possessing a firearm (sawn off shotgun) with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and acting in a manner likely to endanger aircraft by firing in the vicinity of an overhead police helicopter with a starting pistol."
