Archie Spriggs: Police, school and GP set to be quizzed at murdered schoolboy's inquest

Seven-year-old Archie Spriggs was killed by his mother Lesley Speed, 44, at their home at Wall-under-Heywood near Church Stretton on September 21, 2017.

At the time she was involved in a custody battle with Archie's father, and was convicted of the schoolboy's murder and jailed for 18 years in March last year.

At a pre-inquest review into the death of the former Rushbury Primary School pupil yesterday, Archie's father, Matthew Spriggs, said he felt it would be important for the police, Rushbury Primary School and Speed's GP, Dr Aidan Savage, to be involved in proceedings.

Frederick Powell, solicitor representing Mr Spriggs, told the court that registering the three as an "interested person" would allow them to respond to issues raised at the hearing and serve as an important factor in finding out if anything more could have been done to prevent Archie's death.

Shropshire's senior coroner, John Ellery, said he was satisfied that the three should have the opportunity to give their account and respond to potential criticism.

A number of teachers, health workers and council workers are also set to be asked to give statements.

Mr Ellery added: "We are looking at whether a relevant state agency knew or should have known anything that could have prevented Archie's death."

He said the inquest is set to take part at Shrewsbury Town Football Club or the former Crown Court building next to Shirehall.

A second pre-inquest review is set for Wednesday, August 14.

A date for the inquest, expected to last at least two weeks and subject to change, has been set for November 11.